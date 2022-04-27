Everybody dreams of building or buying their own house. In Accra, neighbourhoods such as Dzorwulu, Spintex, East Legon, Cantonments and Airport Area quickly come to mind when people want to settle on where to stay.

This won’t be so for long. Those neighbourhoods are fast becoming choked and new areas are springing up to take their place. Many people have identified the potential that these new communities possess and are capitalizing on it.

Many investors and real estate companies have already secured a huge chunk of land in these areas and are putting up developments that are sure to offer great rewards for their investment in the foreseeable future.

Below is a list of these three emerging areas:

Tse Addo

Tse Addo has become a ripe residential enclave for top celebrities and key figures in Government like former president John Mahama.

The neighbourhood is located behind Trade Fair and is characterized by tall buildings, buildings still under construction and some beautiful gated communities. The area is still developing but many people have recognized it as the next Cantonments and are rushing in to have a piece before it becomes too late.

One prominent real estate company putting up properties in Tse Addo is Signum Development

East Legon Hills

East Legon hills have inherited the affluence and prominence of East Legon. It is located around Santoe in Kpone-Katamanso. It is also about an hour’s drive from the Kotoka International Airport.

The community has a reputation as a family-friendly neighbourhood with excellent schools, retail malls, and extremely inexpensive yet attractive housing.

One prominent real estate developer in East Legon Hills is Swami India Ghana Ltd. They have put up their residential gated community called Paradise Estate in East Legon Hills.

Community 25

Community 25, which is roughly 10 kilometres from Tema's downtown (Community 1), is gradually becoming a popular area for new residences, schools, health centres, retail malls, banks, and other enterprises.

The overall ambience is quite relaxing and also boasts of a police station and fire station to cater to the security of their residents, making having your property there ideal.

The Greens is a prominent real estate developer in the region. One of their developments is “The Cypress”.

