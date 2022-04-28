Congratulations! You've found your next dream home where you plan to stay for the next couple of years. The huge burden of searching for property and going around with agents to look for a place is done and dusted.

You are yet faced with one other challenge - what to do before you finally move in. Your moving experience can decide whether or not you enjoy your stay at your new place. These five things will help ease your transition and guarantee that you have a wonderful experience in your new home.

Make sure Your new Apartment is Ready to Move in

After finding a new place, make sure that it is habitable enough and ready to move into. There are instances where landlords promise to paint the rooms or fix a leaky roof the moment you make a payment or they may promise to fix things around the house by a certain period.

Make sure that they have done well on their promise before you finally make the move. Also, everything agreed on with the landlord should be put in writing and binding in a rental agreement document before taking steps to settle in the house.

Change all Locks to Your new House

Change all the locks on the doors of your new apartment, especially when there was a previous tenant before you. You may not know who has spare keys to the doors and what they may come in to do in your absence.

Some notorious landlords are also known to unwelcomingly enter the apartments of their tenants with a spare key. You are entitled to the apartment and your privacy for the entire duration of your stay so take measures to ensure that you have maximum security.

Ask the Landlord for Permission to Renovate

It is important to find out from the landlord if they allow for major renovations or decorations in the apartment. Some property owners do not want tenants to drill nails in their walls to hang decorations or break off sections of walls to convert rooms to serve other purposes.

Check out your new Neighbourhood

Before you finally decide on a place, it is important to visit the neighbourhood, especially in the evening to find out how it feels like when all residents are back from work or school.

You may discover that some neighbours like to play really loud music when they are around. If you are someone who cherishes your peace, such a place will not be ideal for you.

