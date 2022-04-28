One of the worst things that can happen to you is to have a home that leaks in the rainy season. If you are away from home for a long period, you may return to a house that is flooded with water.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

As we enter into the rainy season with frequent and heavy downpours, it is important to protect your home against havoc wreaked by rains.

A house with a flooded compound. Photo credit: Graphic Online. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Look out for Leakages

It is important to check for leaks around the house where rainwater can easily drip through. Having a leaky roof, for example, is a sure sign of trouble when the rains come down. Also, look out for broken floor or wall tiles and cracks.

Check Your Electrical Outlets

Faulty electric fittings during a rainy season can cause electrocution. When there is a heavy downpour of rain with lightning and thunder, make sure you put off all appliances that consume a lot of electricity.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Keep Wooden Furniture away from Windows

Wooden furniture easily becomes damaged when they come in contact with water. It is important to keep such wooden furniture away from windows and doors where rain can easily come through to destroy them.

Clear out Gutters and Drains

It is important to clear out gutters and drains during the rainy season. Clogged drains can overflow with water when it rains and this can cause flooding. Always make sure that your gutters and drains are well kept and rainwater has an unhindered flow.

Cushion Surroundings with Sandbags

If you live in an area that is prone to flooding, it is important to fill the flood-prone area with sandbags. This may not entirely prevent flooding but it will significantly reduce the risk of flooding. You can make a sandbag yourself and this will save you a lot of money associated with damage caused by flooding.

These cheats will help safeguard your house against flooding. However, not all cheats are successful in the long run. Yen.com.gh earlier reported about how an Appeals court in Accra has ended the battle of the divorce settlement between former Ghanaian footballer, Odartey Lamptey and his 'cheating' ex-wife after almost 10 years of battling it out.

Source: YEN.com.gh