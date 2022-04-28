The Signature is a luxury apartments project undertaken in the newly-constructed neighborhood of Shiashie in East Legon in Accra

The building has multiple rooms and a pharmacy, basketball court, a movie theatre, spa, and several other stunning features and amenities

Beautiful photos of the 13-floor high-rise build have been shared on social media by the Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Beautiful photos showing the stunning design and plush interior of The Signature apartment at Shiashie in Accra have emerged on social media, and they are breathtaking.

The Signature is a luxury building featuring several apartments undertaken in the newly-constructed neighborhood of Shiashie in East Legon.

Per the Construction Review, the 13-floor high-rise building comprises studios, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments, and a 4-bedroom penthouse with a private pool.

Photos of The Signature Apartments. Source: Wode Maya

Source: Twitter

Other features and amenities

In addition, the building has seven different types and sizes of studio apartments, 15 types and sizes of 1-bedroom apartments, 17 types and sizes of 2-bedroom apartments, and two types and sizes of 3-bedroom apartments.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

It has fully fitted kitchens, exquisite bathrooms, private gardens on each floor, a fitness center and steam room, rooftop pool and bar, ballet and yoga studio, bowling alley, and basketball court.

The developers also included a pharmacy, cafe and restaurant, karaoke studio and movie theatre, spa, children's playground for relaxation, and family bonding.

Occupants of the building would not have to move out to shop as it houses grocery stores, concierge service, and 24-hour security and CCTV.

See the photos below:

Hassan Ayariga: Inside Look at the Multi-million Palatial Mansion of Ghanaian Politician

Still on buildings, YEN.com.gh previously reported on the mansion of Hassan Ayariga, the founder of the All People’s Congress (APC).

The Ghanaian politician owns one of the most expensive mansions and supreme whips in the country.

Ayariga's multimillion-dollar residence consists of 10 bedrooms, two penthouses, a cinema room, and four plush kitchens.

The residence also has two balconies, a barbershop, a saloon, and a walkway that joins the bedrooms to the penthouses.

Ghanaian YouTuber Unveils 5-Bedroom Mansion Worth $1m for Creatives

Meanwhile, Ghanaian content creator Wode Maya, real name Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, has unveiled his new magnificent mansion reportedly worth $1 million.

According to the acclaimed YouTuber, the five-bedroom house will also serve as a creative hub for other creators lacking the resources to produce quality content for their audience.

In a YouTube video showcasing the edifice, Wode Maya, who had a humble start in his field, recalled that he didn't have a good camera for interviews.

Meanwhile, Wode Maya recently took to Twitter to express gratitude for winning the Discovery of the Year award at the EMY Africa Awards.

Source: YEN.com.gh