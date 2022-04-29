For starters, you don't need to spend a lot of money to protect your home and family from intruders. There are simple life hacks you can employ to keep your house safe. If you can invest in a home security system, that's great. However, these 4 tips are also a great way to wittingly keep your property safe.

Change Your Locks When You Move into a New Apartment

It is important to change your locks when you move into a new apartment. This is because you may not know whether previous tenants may be in possession of a spare key to the property.

Some landlords also keep spare keys to enter the apartments when the tenants are away. Some landlords claim they are conducting a "home inspection" when they do this.

Don't Leave Expensive Items Lying Around

One of the worst mistakes you can make is leaving expensive things lying around on your compound. This will attract dubious people to spy on your house and to seek occasions to gain unlawful entry. If you have to use some expensive items outdoors, be sure to immediately put them away once you are done using them.

Make Sure Your Compound is Well Lit

Many burglars take advantage of poorly lit compounds to invade homes. This is because the darkness gives them cover to carry out their sinister activities. Make sure you buy very bright bulbs to light up the outside of your home.

Every aspect of the compound should be well-lit and in the clear. Trim or cut down overgrown bushes and hedges where burglars are likely to lurk.

Become Good Friends with your Neighbours

The importance of this cannot be over-emphasized. Let your neighbour be on the lookout for your property when you are away. Give them permission to report suspicious-looking activities on your premises. You can also form a neighbourhood watch with some residents in the neighbourhood to look out for one another.

