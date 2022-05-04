Many Ghanaian celebrities are wealthy and own properties all across the country and in other parts of the world

They sometimes give netizens the opportunity to have a sneak peek into how their private lives look like and what properties they own

Many netizens are happy when they see their favourite celebrities doing well in life and are also motivated to work hard to chalk similar levels of success

Many celebrities in Ghana have dazzled netizens with their luxury houses and properties over the years. These sneak peeks into their homes show that indeed, it pays well to be good at what you do. Yen.com.gh have taken the time to give a throw-back to when some celebrities wowed us with their magnificent houses.

Asamoah Gyan (La Basilica De Baby Jet) - $3 million (Weija)

Asamoah Gyan's house. Photo credit: GhanaWeb. Source: UGC

Ghana’s celebrated football star, Asamoah Gyan, dazzled many with his $3 million mansion at Weija. In fact, he invited many for his housewarming when he was opening up the house to the public for the first time.

The luxurious three-story mansion which he calls “La Basilica De baby Jet”, overlooks the Weija dam. The house has bulletproof doors, two bars, a massive swimming pool and a route with restricted access.

The house is valued at a whopping $3,000,000.

Jackie Appiah - $1 million (Trassaco Valley)

Ghanaian veteran actress, Jackie Appiah, has got heads turning and tongues wagging on the acquisition of a magnificent mansion at Trasacco Valley, which is one of the most expensive residential neighbourhoods in West Africa.

In a video sighted by Yen.com.gh that was posted by Cutie_Juls, the interior of the house is filled with expensive and modern facilities. The house boasts of a huge compound, a swimming pool, an underground movie room and other recreational facilities.

See a video of the house below:

The 2 storey-building mansion is white-painted with a gold-themed decor. According to reports, the house is valued at a whopping $1,769,500.

Shatta Wale - $550,000 (East Legon)

Shatta Wale's mansion at East Legon. Photo credit: AfiaGhana.com. Source: UGC

Ghana’s top dancehall king, Shatta Wale, was seen in a video touring his magnificent $550,000 mansion that was gifted to him by Zylofon media. The house is purported to be in fulfilment of his record label deal with Zylofon media.

The 4 bedroom house at the exclusive East Legon enclave boasts of a home theatre, roof terrace, wine room and many other amenities.

Shatta Wale took his Facebook fans on a virtual tour of his home, showing them his rooftop, bedroom, swimming pool and bathroom.

The house is truly befitting for a king like Shatta Wale.

Bisa Kdei house - $300,000

The “Mansa” hitmaker, Bisa K. Dei, took to social media to unveil his new mansion. In a video sighted by Yen.com.gh, Bisa Kdei was admonishing netizens to follow their dreams and pursue what they believe in.

He showed netizens around the compound of the plush house and stated that this was what his “funeral songs” have earned him. This was in a bid to shame his critics who say that he only does funeral songs.

In the video below, he takes a blogger on a tour of his magnificent mansion.

The house is very beautiful with ultramodern fittings and a beautiful swimming pool in the compound.

Source: YEN.com.gh