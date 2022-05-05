Giving your house out for rent is a sure way to earn some huge and quick cash in Ghana since millions of people are always looking for a place to rent

A lot of people do not know the first step to take when it comes to putting out their houses for rent in Ghana

Knowing the right steps to put your house on the market will relieve you of the burden of micromanaging when you finally find a suitable tenant

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The rental sector in Ghana is a hot cake. Many landlords are swimming in money as they consistently cash out on a year or two's rent advance. For those giving out their properties for short stays such as Airbnb, their "cocoa season" is around the corner as December is fast approaching.

If you are seriously considering giving out your property for rent, then take a look at these carefully put together tips that will make your undertaking a smooth sailing through calm seas.

A Landlord stands in front of his house. Photo credit: The Herald Bulletin. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Find a Credible Real Estate Agent

Real estate agents are there to help you navigate what platforms to advertise your property on for visibility. They are also responsible for bringing you potential tenants who may be interested in your property.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Most property owners are busy individuals and may not have the time to be managing the property themselves. They delegate everything to the real estate agent up until the point where the client wants to make payment for the house.

Decide on an Appropriate Price for Your House

Part of getting your house rented out quickly is the price you set for the property. Your real estate agent can help you price the house. Some factors to consider before determining the price of the property will be the type of amenities in the house, the number of rooms and the neighbourhood in which the house is located.

Decide on Who is Responsible for Repairs

It is important to quickly settle on an agreement with your new tenant regarding the person responsible for repairs and maintenance of the house. Typically, the landlord is responsible for major repairs such as leaky roofs, faulty wiring and cracks in walls.

The tenant takes care of minor fixes such as changing a light bulb or deciding on the colour to paint their bedrooms. Nevertheless, both parties must come to a consensus and it should be clear who handles what.

Tenants Should Be Thoroughly Screened

Every landlord has an idea of the type of tenants they are expecting in their property. It is important to screen your tenants to make sure that they are the ideal people you want occupying your home. Some tenants leave properties worse off than when they first moved on.

Ghanaian Creative Builds Dual-Purpose Furniture From Plastic Waste (Video)

In an earlier article, Yen.com.gh wrote about how a young Ghanaian man is building furniture out of plastic waste. He has built a multi-purpose bench from recycled plastic waste that can also be converted into a table. This is not the only thing he has built from recycled plastic waste. In fact, his brand also commissioned Ghana's first solar-powered bus shelter.

Source: YEN.com.gh