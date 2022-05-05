Ghanaians are known to be very hospital, amicable and jovial to people in Africa and other parts of the world

They will always see the hilarious side of events or situations no matter how serious the matter appears to be

The amusing side of Ghanaians has even translated to the names that they give their various towns, cities, villages and bus stops

It is a well-established fact that we do not take ourselves too seriously in Ghana. This is one reason why we have been able to enjoy long periods of peace in the country. The comic side of Ghanaians however, does not only remain between friends and colleagues.

It has become a national symbol to the extent that we give unbelievable names to towns, streets and bus stops. These humorous names of some places in Ghana are sure to get you chuckling.

Sowutuom (Hold Your Gun)

Sowutuom is a suburban town in the Greater Accra region.

The name "Sowutuom" came about when some local farmers who settled in the region were told to arm themselves. It was a call to "hold their guns" in defence of their plantations against military infiltrations from the Akyem, Akuapem and Krobo people

Katawodieso (Cover Your Own)

According to tradition, the name was inspired by a popular waakye in the area. The meal was so good that people would literally cover their own plates to prevent others who may want to share with them. Katawodieso was a call to action for everyone to take heed and be proactive in preserving the "goldmine" on their plates.

Domeabra (If You Love Me, Come)

Domeabra is a small town in the western region of Ghana. The name was a call made by the early settlers in the region inviting others to come to join them. The sister town to Domeabra in the Western region is "Lomnava" in the Volta region which has the same meaning, "if you love me, come".

Foreign names in Ghana

Apart from how funny and creative Ghanaians can be with names, they also import names from other countries such as Lapaz, Jericho, Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Washington, New York, Switzerland, Lebanon, Mexico, Israel and Russia.

If you are a foreigner in Ghana, you may be confused when you hear the bus conductor screaming "New York" when you are well aware that you are toiling under the hot sun in Ashaiman. Don't be scared or confused. You will soon get used to it.

