Investing in houses or lands is one of the safest types of investment options out there on the market for people who are looking for where to put their money

A lot of companies are already investing in real estate. It is time for the average Ghanaian to also jump on the bandwagon and cash out

It is important to know what investment type works best for you depending on your pocket. Nonetheless, there is something for everyone

It is not a coincidence that many influential people and celebrities are into one form of real estate investment or the other. It was not for nothing when Akon talked about the increasing value of property in Ghana and urged fellow African-Americans to buy property in Ghana.

Members of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) hold meeting with people from the diaspora to discuss investment opportunities in Ghana. Photo Credit: GIPC Archives. Source: UGC

Investing in real estate is not for celebrities alone. The average Ghanaian can also invest in it depending on their needs and income level. If you are still not sure if property investment will work for you, then consider these reasons below.

Property Investments are Safe

Investing in real estate is a very safe way to get your money working for you. They are not like the other types of investment options that depend on how well the stock market is doing. They are also not as volatile as penny stocks, initial public offerings or hedge funds which can quickly become useless or fail to deliver on expectations.

They can be Passed Down from One Generation to the Other

Real Estate Investments are easily passed down from one person to the other. If you own apartments or developments, they can be easily willed to children or other family members without any hassle.

Value of Real Estate Always Go Up

The value of real estate developments is always on the rise. This means that if you take good care of properties, you should always make much more on them than when you first started. Real estate value does not fluctuate like other investment types.

It is Easier to Obtain Loans from Banks

Showing proof of being a real estate investor will make you a friend of many banks in Ghana. Banks usually give out loans even at subsidized rates to real estate investors so far as they have good credit scores.

In an earlier article, Yen.com.gh wrote about how to decide between the many real estate investments available. You now have good reason to invest in real estate. Now you have to decide which investment will suit your preferences.

