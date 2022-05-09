Ghana is blessed with many leisure facilities where people can relax and enjoy their weekends and holidays with their loved ones

Instead of hotels and guesthouses, there are some parks where people can go to engage in a variety of fun activities

Most of these parks are found in Accra but there are some others in Kumasi and even the central region

Many people in the diaspora troop down to the country during Easter and special activities such as the "Year of Return" to have fun and experience all that Ghana has to offer. However, waiting for special occasions to have fun can be a bit disheartening.

Yen.com.gh has put together this carefully curated list of parks in Ghana where you can go with your loved ones on your next getaway trip.

Rattray Park in Kumasi.

Kakum National Park

The Kakum National Park is a national heritage in Ghana. It is located in Assin Attandanso Reserve in the central region. It is arguably the most visited tourist attraction in the country.

It is frequented by both nationals and foreigners. It is one of the first places people visit in the country when embarking on an excursion. The park is surrounded by a forest area with wildlife such as monkeys, elephants and pangolins.

The canopy walk at the Kakum park is the main attraction. It sits above a height of above 130 feet (40m).

Watch a video of the canopy walk at the Kakum Park below:

The canopy is tied to trees that take the adventurer on a brief tour of the forest. The way the canopy shakes as one steps on it and the height at which it rests make it a dare-devil adventure that gives tourists the thrill of a lifetime.

Rattray Park

Rattray Park is located in Kumasi, which is known as the "garden city" of Ghana. It is the city's number one park for amusement and fun activities. Many people go there to hold wedding receptions, have picnics and engage in entertaining activities.

Watch a video of the Rattray Park below:

The Rattray Park boasts an artificial lake, a golf cart, a children's playground, a dancing fountain, restaurants and cafeterias. The park is mostly populated during festivities such as Christmas and Easter.

Legon Botanical Gardens

The Legon Botanical Gardens is a highly patronised park in Accra. It is situated off the Haatso-Atomic road close to the University of Ghana in Legon. It is a splendid outdoor park with a pond which is perfect for families, children and small groups.

Watch a video of the park below:

The park is perfect for a picnic and hosts activities such as a high rope course, canoeing, canopy walk, fishing and cycling among others.

Lakeside Marina Park

The Lakeside Marina Park is perfectly tucked around Lake Kalmoni located in the gated community of the Lakeside Estates. They have amusing activities and facilities such as boat rides, Ghana's tallest slide, a games room, and an obstacle course among other activities. It is not only open to residents of Lakeside Estates but to the general public as well.

Watch a video of the Marina Park below:

Source: YEN.com.gh