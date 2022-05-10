Nzulezu is a village in the Western region of Ghana that is famous for being built on top of a lagoon with stilts as a supporting structure

The peculiar village derives its name "Nzulezu" from the Nzema language which means 'surface of the water'

The community is a very popular tourist attraction for both local and foreign tourists who frequent the place all year round

Nzulezu in the western region of Ghana has a unique history that spans about 400 years. According to folklore, the earliest inhabitants of the community were brought there by a snail. The settlement has a dynamic and perfect balance with nature.

Nzulezu village. Photo credit: Getty Images. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The village does not have electricity but uses torchlight and lamps as a source of light at night. Almost every home in Nzulezu has a boat or a canoe which they use as the main source of transportation.

The people of Nzulezu still believe in omens and taboos. For instance, the inhabitants do not engage in stressful work on Thursdays because it is a sacred day.

Most tourists who visit Nzulezu are taken on a canoe ride which lasts for about an hour from the Benyin visitor centre to Nzulezu. The ride goes through immaculate marshes and swamps where wildlife can be seen and heard such as crocodiles, kingfisher birds and herons.

The entire area has been marked as an Important Bird Area based on criteria from Birdlife international.

See a video of the canoe right to Nzulezu below:

If you want to see more monkeys and birds, then visit during the rainy season (from the middle of May to August).

If you want to spend the night, there is a guesthouse and also a rest house in the village where you can lodge.

While at Nzulezu, you can also visit nearby tourist attraction sites such as the Ankasa Conservation Area.

