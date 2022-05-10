A picture speaks more than a thousand words. These photos of bizarre-looking houses are almost unreal

It must have taken some work by the architects and builders to get them to turn out as perfectly as they did

Some of these houses have attracted people from all over the world to visit them and have also evoked mixed reactions from netizens

Ghana has had its fair share of strange-looking houses such as houses built with plastic bottles, container houses and a whole community resting on stilts in a lagoon. In this article, Yen.com.gh explores houses from other parts of the world that do not follow conventional building patterns.

Shoe house. Photo credit: Pinterest. Source: UGC

The Interlace, Singapore

The Interlace, Singapore. Photo credit: Unique Building. Source: UGC

The Interlace in Singapore is a 1,040- unit apartment complex. The building is made up of 31 apartment blocks that are stacked in a hexagonal arrangement pattern.

Hattfjelldal, Norway

The Hattfjelldal house in Norland, Norway. Photo credit: Unique Building. Source: UGC

The Hattfjelldal house in Norland, Norway is one of the oldest buildings in the Hattfjelldal municipality. It was used as a food storage room. It was purposely built above ground level to keep animals from entering and to prevent the food from mould.

Container House, California

Container House in Joshua Tree, California. Photo credit: Unique Building. Source: UGC

The Container house in Joshua Tree, California, valued at $3.5 million is one of a kind. The house is made of irregularly jointed shipping containers so that each container looks in a different direction to grasp the view of the desert.

The Valley Mixed-Used Complex Building, Netherlands

Valley Mixed-Use Complex Building, Netherlands. Photo credit: Unique Building. Source: UGC

The building has a landscape of jagged stone terraces covered in thick planting. It is made of apartments, shops and a creative centre among other facilities.

Inverted Pyramid House, Spain

Inverted Pyramid House, Spain. Photo credit: Unique Building. Source: UGC

The Inverted Pyramid House in Spain looks like a pyramid that has been turned upside down. It has a swimming pool below and offers a spectacular view of the surrounding forest area.

Basket Building, Ohio

Basket building, Ohio. Photo credit: Little Karen, Big Things. Source: UGC

The Basket building in Ohio, USA was built as the headquarters of Longaberger company that manufactured handcraft Maplewood baskets and other artefacts. The building is now on sale for $6.5 million after the new owners ditched the idea to convert it into a luxury hotel as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If these houses were mind-blowing, then check this upside-down house in South Africa where the furniture and everything in it are hanging from the ceiling. It serves as a tourist attraction for people to come and take pictures for the gram.

