Photos of Uniquely Built Houses Around The World That are Difficult to Believe are Real
- A picture speaks more than a thousand words. These photos of bizarre-looking houses are almost unreal
- It must have taken some work by the architects and builders to get them to turn out as perfectly as they did
- Some of these houses have attracted people from all over the world to visit them and have also evoked mixed reactions from netizens
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Ghana has had its fair share of strange-looking houses such as houses built with plastic bottles, container houses and a whole community resting on stilts in a lagoon. In this article, Yen.com.gh explores houses from other parts of the world that do not follow conventional building patterns.
The Interlace, Singapore
Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news
Young man imports container house from China, installs it on his land to become fine 2-bedroom flat in video
The Interlace in Singapore is a 1,040- unit apartment complex. The building is made up of 31 apartment blocks that are stacked in a hexagonal arrangement pattern.
Hattfjelldal, Norway
The Hattfjelldal house in Norland, Norway is one of the oldest buildings in the Hattfjelldal municipality. It was used as a food storage room. It was purposely built above ground level to keep animals from entering and to prevent the food from mould.
Container House, California
The Container house in Joshua Tree, California, valued at $3.5 million is one of a kind. The house is made of irregularly jointed shipping containers so that each container looks in a different direction to grasp the view of the desert.
The Valley Mixed-Used Complex Building, Netherlands
The building has a landscape of jagged stone terraces covered in thick planting. It is made of apartments, shops and a creative centre among other facilities.
Inverted Pyramid House, Spain
The Inverted Pyramid House in Spain looks like a pyramid that has been turned upside down. It has a swimming pool below and offers a spectacular view of the surrounding forest area.
Basket Building, Ohio
The Basket building in Ohio, USA was built as the headquarters of Longaberger company that manufactured handcraft Maplewood baskets and other artefacts. The building is now on sale for $6.5 million after the new owners ditched the idea to convert it into a luxury hotel as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
If these houses were mind-blowing, then check this upside-down house in South Africa where the furniture and everything in it are hanging from the ceiling. It serves as a tourist attraction for people to come and take pictures for the gram.
Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in
Source: YEN.com.gh