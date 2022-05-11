Some of the most blatant displays of wealth and mansions have come from African football legends who graced our screens

They have an enviable place in our hearts and history as athletes who have well-represented Africa on the world stage

African football stars have earned the right to live ostentatiously and to retire in their beautiful homes

Football stars are among some of the most celebrated figures around the world. They represent their country and their continent at the competition's highest levels. Yen.com.gh brings you the beautiful homes of some of Africa's most loved footballers.

Emmanuel Adebayor's Mansion

Emmanuel Adebayor poses in front of his house. Photo credit: PM News Nigeria. Source: UGC

Emmanuel Adebayor is arguably Togo's best player in the country's history. He has played at top-flight football clubs such as Arsenal, Tottenham, Real Madrid and Manchester City. It is no news that Adebayor has made a permanent home at Trassaco Valley, Accra's most plush residential neighbourhood.

Didier Drogba's Mansion ($21 million)

Didier Drogba's house. Photo credit: Sports Maza. Source: UGC

Ivory Coast and Chelsea legend, Didier Drogba, is one of Africa's most loved footballers. He is known for scoring important goals that won trophies for Chelsea in domestic and European competitions.

His magnificent mansion is valued at $21 million which makes it one of the most expensive houses owned by a footballer. The house comes with a trophy room, seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Samuel Eto'o Mansion ($25 million)

Samuel Eto'o's mansion. Photo credit: ET Realty. Source: UGC

Camerounian striker, Samuel Eto'o is one of Africa's football greats. He has played in top European teams such as Barcelona, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

His Italian villa costs a whopping $25 million and has 40 rooms sitting on 30,000 sq metres of land. One interesting myth about the house is that is widely believed to be haunted by the curse of Tutankhamun. The previous owner, Lord Carnavon, discovered the pharaoh's tomb in 1922 and died from a mosquito bite.

Asamoah Gyan's Mansion ($3 million)

Asamoah Gyan's house. Photo credit: Graphic Online. Source: UGC

Ghana's much-celebrated footballer, Asamoah Gyan is popularly known for his exploits in African cup competitions and the world cup. He was once the highest-paid footballer in Africa and decided to splurge cash on a huge edifice at Weija in Accra, Ghana.

The house, which he calls La Basilica De Baby Jet, is a plush $3 million property which overlooks the Weija dam. The massive three-story house comes with a swimming pool, two bars and bulletproofs among other amazing features.

