Ghana is replete with historical sites and artefacts that have made it the number one go-to place for African history and culture

The country's rich history stems predominantly from its involvement with the Trans-Atlantic slave trade

These historical sites littered across the nation are frequently visited by both local and foreign tourists as a reminder of the country's past

Ghana is known as the gateway to Africa because of its hospital, long-standing peace and security and also being the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to gain independence from colonial powers. Breaking free from colonial run left eternal marks on the country's heritage which today has become a historical site that people visit.

4 Must-See Museums and Historical Sites in Ghana You Must Visit

Yen.com.gh has put together a list of such places where you can go on your next trip to learn about the country's past.

Elmina Castle

Elmina Castle. Photo credit: Visit Ghana. Source: UGC

The Elmina Castle in the central region of Ghana was built by the Portuguese in 1482 and was used as a place for temporary holding slaves before shipping them off to Europe and America. It is actually the oldest European building still in existence in sub-Saharan Africa.

Elmina Castle has been designated as a UNESCO heritage site.

Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park & Mausoleum

Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum. Photo credit: Visit Ghana. Source: UGC

The Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum is located in downtown Accra and was built in dedication to the memory of Ghana's first president and freedom fighter, Dr Kwame Nkrumah. It was actually the place where Nkrumah made the famous independence declaration in 1957. It is now the final resting place of Nkrumah and his wife.

W.E.B. Du Bois Center

W.E.B. Du Bois Centre. Photo credit: Time Out. Source: UGC

William Edward Burghardt Du Bois was an African-American freedom fighter who fought against discrimination and racism. He was one of the most educated black people of his time and the first black American to earn a PhD from Harvard University. Du Bois passed away in Ghana at age of 95.

The Du Bois centre in Cantonments is the home where he spent his last years.

Black Star Gate

Black Star Gate. Photo credit: Places |Foods |Culture |People. Source: Twitter

The Black Star Gate is located around Independence Square which is a venue for holding national events and celebrations. Many tourists and locals alike come there to take pictures as proof of visiting Ghana or to experience the thrill of being a nationalist.

