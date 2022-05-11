A number of companies have apps that have made it possible for Ghanaians to look for a place to rent just by using their phones

This is necessary because the world has gone digital. People no longer want to roam the streets looking for an apartment to rent

The comfort and ease with which people can search for homes has made these apps the go-to place for many property seekers

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The world is changing fast and the housing industry is quickly adapting. Yen.com.gh has put together a list of three companies that have apps on the play store where people can easily search and find houses to rent.

Using a phone to search for products and services. Photo credit: Africanews. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Meqasa

Meqasa prides itself on being Ghana's number one online real estate portal. They have an app on the play store which displays a catalogue of houses from landlords and agents that property seekers can easily find and rent.

They have a list of real estate agents, developers and property owners who can be contacted directly by the property seeker.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Jiji

Jiji is one of Ghana's biggest online marketplaces. It is an online hub for the sale of items such as furniture, cars, electronics and health products among others. Jiji is not left out of the property sector. They have almost 50,000 property ads that people can choose from in any part of the country.

Realtimate

Realtimate is an online platform where landlords, agents and real estate agencies lost properties to reach thousands of people looking for accommodation. The platform offers services such as the buying, selling and leasing of property.

They have the profiles of all the agents who have signed up and are advertising properties displayed on their site.

The Funny Names of Some Towns and their History in Ghana

In an earlier article, Yen.com.gh wrote about some funny names of towns in Ghana and how they came to be. These funny names are a testament to how funny Ghanaians can be in the bid to not take things seriously. Many have claimed that this is why the country has experienced long periods of peace and less agitation as compared to other countries in Africa.

Source: YEN.com.gh