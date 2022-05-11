Many Ghanaians are lovers of pets who will do anything to make sure that these animals are in good health

There are instances when people in the country have had to abandon their pets when moving into a new place

Moving can be stressful for both people and their pets. There are steps to take to ensure that the process eases out for all parties involved

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Moving into your new apartment can cause a significant level of anxiety in people but can take a greater toll on pets who may not know what is going on.

Yen.com.gh has put together a list to smoothen out the process for both the person moving out and their animals.

Dogs in a car going on a trip. Photo credit: Getty Images. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Close Proximity to a Veterinary Clinic

It is best to move to areas which have close proximity to a veterinary clinic should in case your pet gets ill. Also, get the health records and prescribed medications for your pets from the previous vet to the new place and ask if they can recommend a vet doctor in your new neighbourhood to you.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Keep Pets in Quiet Areas

You do not want to alarm your pets too much during the moving process. It is best you leave them with a trusted friend for some time or at least keep them in a quiet environment where they can have access to food and water. The noise and frantic movements during the moving process can stress out your pet.

Keep Pet in Your Own Vehicle When Moving

Make sure you have a space in your car for your pet to ride along on the day of moving out. The moving out process is already taking a toll on the animal, it helps when they are surrounded by familiar people and faces when venturing out into unfamiliar grounds.

Maintain Your Routine

When you finally move into your new place, it will take some time for your pet to adjust. It is important not to change your normal routine with your animal like times for feeding them. Make sure to check on them regularly and take them for walks. This will help them to settle in just fine.

Container Houses: The New Craze for Affordable Housing Options in Ghana

In an earlier article, Yen.com.gh wrote about how some people in Ghana are now building container houses instead of brick and blockhouses. This is in a bid to find cheaper and more sustainable housing options than conventional building methods.

Source: YEN.com.gh