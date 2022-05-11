One critical step when thinking about buying or renting a house is to go for a property viewing so that you see the place for yourself

Many have fallen victim to scams of properties that do not exist physically anywhere due to beautiful pictures they saw on the internet

It is not enough to just go for property viewing. You must also know what to look out for and the right questions to ask

Going to view the house you intend to buy or rent is very important. It is an opportunity to meet the landlord and also to see the house for yourself. That notwithstanding, many people still fall prey to undesirable houses even when they have gone to see the place.

A couple going for a home inspection. Photo credit: Getty Images. Source: Getty Images

Yen.com.gh has listed some points that should guide you when next you go for a home inspection.

Look Out For House Defects

When you go to see a place, look out for some defects that may not be too glaring. Check for leaky roofs, faulty plumbing works and electrical faults. Find out whether the door locks are working and check for cracks in windows or tiles.

Check Out The Neighbourhood

It is important to visit the neighbourhood at least twice - the first time during the day so you see the place clearly to inspect it and the second time during the night when the residents in the neighbourhood retire from the day's activities. This will give you a general impression of what your life will be like when you move in.

Also, check its proximity to social amenities such as shopping malls, gyms and utility offices.

Inspect The Rooms

Pictures can be deceiving. Check for how big the bedrooms, living area, kitchen and storage rooms are and gauge them against your family size and standard of living. Also, check whether the compound is big enough to be used as a parking space and look out for the sizes of any other things that may interest you.

Ask a Lot of Questions

Do not shy away from asking as many questions as possible. After all, you will be paying for the place with your hard-earned money. If you are looking to buy the property, ask questions such as:

How long has it been on the market? Why is it being sold? What is included in the purchase?

These questions will help you make an informed decision when deciding on a house. If you are looking to rent, do not forget to ask the landlord if you are permitted to make some changes to the property for the purposes of decoration.

