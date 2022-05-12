A thread by a Ghanaian food blogger has gone viral on Twitter as it captures the price of a short-stay home in Aburi per night

The price of the house includes fully catered meals, use of quad bikes, massage therapy, a game room, swimming pool, and cinema room among others

The thread has sparked mixed reactions from social media users, many of whom think it is too expensive even for all that it offers

Food and travel enthusiast, Zubaida A-Rahman, took to Twitter to review a vacation home where she spent the past long weekend with her friends. She highlighted the features of the house and why it was so expensive.

Riding a quad bike around the house in Aburi. Photo credit: Zubaida A-Rahman. Source: Twitter

According to her, the 3 bedroom house in Aburi goes for a whopping Gh¢7,500 per night. This is inclusive of all meals, massages, using the pool, riding quad bikes throughout the area and the use of free soaps and towels.

Below is a video that she shared on Twitter showing the interior of the house.

Many netizens expressed their shock at the price with some tagging their friends to come and witness this unbelievable price rate.

Below is a sample of some of the comments sampled by Yen.com.gh from the original post.

Rexford (@atorexford) opined:

Tell me why is should spend $1000 without sex

Bitcoiner (@Bitcoin3r101) stated:

Underwhelming. Overpriced.

Steve O (@SteveOteng) agreed with Zubaida when he said:

With all these activities it dey make sense chale.

On meqasa.com, similar 3 bedroom fully furnished houses were going for an average price of about Gh¢2,000 per night whiles on Airbnb, a fully furnished 3 bedroom house in East Legon was going for $210 per night.

Some people are justifying the price of the vacation home in Aburi because of all the services that it offers and not only because you get to pass the night there.

