A lot of Ghanaians want to become homeowners someday but looking at property prices, it may seem like wishful thinking

There are a number of ways to get financing on a property that you are thinking of buying other than just paying upfront

Some of these payment methods make it possible for people within varying financial brackets to afford houses

Buying a house in Ghana is not easy. There are many homes that are listed on the market in dollars with prices that one can only dream of. Luckily, there are a number of financing options for you to consider.

Outright Purchase

This is for people who can afford it. Paying cash for a house is always the best option only when you can comfortably afford it. After paying for a house, you do not have to worry about foreclosures or interest rates from the bank if it were to be a mortgage. Many properties on sale are usually discounted when making an outright purchase.

Rent-to-Own

Rent-to-own is the process by which tenants are given the opportunity to rent a house for a period of time with the incentive to buy it before their rent period expires.

Others prefer this option to mortgages because, under rent-to-own, the payment of your rent actually goes into paying for the place. Since you are already living there, it is a great way to know whether it will be a good place to live in the long run.

Mortgages

Mortgages are becoming very popular in Ghana. It gives a lot of people, especially the middle working class the opportunity to take loans from banks to buy homes and repay on a monthly basis from their salaries.

Without mortgages, many people would have never dreamed of becoming homeowners. Mortgages in Ghana are usually spread over a number of years, usually between 10 - 30 years.

Talking about mortgages, Yen.com.gh wrote about some mortgage providers in Ghana. Each loan facility has its peculiar requirements, eligibility and what their home loans cover.

