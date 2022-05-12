Ghana is home to many different types of houses, apartments and structures which beautify its landscape

Some of these house types are confined to some locations or sometimes indicate different financial strengths

It is important to know the different house types as realtors normally use them when advertising properties

As society progresses, everything progresses with it, even house structures. Today, very few people live in huts as compared to 50 to 100 years ago. Yen.com.gh highlights the different house types we have in Ghana today.

A compound house in Ghana. Photo credit: Getty Images. Source: Getty Images

Compound Houses

Compound houses are among some of the oldest accommodation types we have in Ghana. They are gradually making way for more modern accommodation patterns even though they are still prevalent in rural areas and the inner cities of urban areas.

They were built solely to accommodate the extended family in one place and sometimes to also be given out for rent to other people outside of the family.

Chamber and Halls

Chamber and halls are sometimes referred to as one-bedroom apartments. They are very common in cities and most desired by young working professionals who are just starting out in life. It typically comprises a hall, bedroom, kitchen, toilet and bathroom.

Single Rooms

A lower version of the chamber and halls are single rooms. This refers to renting just a single room that houses all your belongings. They may come with a kitchen, toilet and bathroom. This is a more preferred alternative for people who cannot afford chamber and halls.

Apartments

Apartments are usually a building complex with units of flats made up of one, two, three or more apartments. Each apartment unit may come with its own hall, kitchen or bathroom while some others may share a kitchen or a toilet and bath.

Apartments are very common in big cities and can be very expensive. Some cost as much as a stand-alone house. The very high-end apartments may come with facilities such as gyms, tennis courts, swimming pools and a clubhouse.

Detached Houses

Detached houses are usually stand-alone houses in a walled and gated compound. They are great for people who are seeking their privacy and can be very expensive to rent or buy.

