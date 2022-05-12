Ghana is home to many tourists and expatriates who come to the country either for business or leisure

Before you make a move, it is important to have an itinerary of what to expect in Ghana so you prepare accordingly

Many people come and experience cultural shock within the first few weeks while others blend in seamlessly

Ghanaians are known to be very accommodating of foreigners. This was evident during the Year Of Return in 2019 when about 1.1 million people visited the country. If you are planning on making the move to Ghana, then consider these important factors outlined below.

Transportation

The majority of the commute in Ghana is done with public transport buses locally referred to as "trotro". They take about 15 passengers who are packed together. It is common to see preachers enter these trotros shouting at the top of their voices to ensure that their message enters your heart.

Other forms of transport in Ghana are taxis, ride-hailing services such as Uber and Bolt, and then motor taxis locally referred to as "okada".

One or Two Year Rent Advances

Ghana does not follow conventional rent payment systems as is done in other parts of the world. Most landlords take at least one year of rent advance whiles others take two years. If you intend to stay in the country for long, then be prepared to gather money to pay for accommodation.

For those who want to stay for just a few days or weeks, there are short stays available and Airbnb homes you can pay for.

Nightlife in Osu

If you want to experience nightlife in Accra, then Osu is the place to be. There are amazing restaurants, nightclubs, street food and performances all through the night for your entertainment. There are also taxis that are available to send you anywhere at any time of the night.

Beware of Rental Scams

Many unsuspecting people fall victim to scams in Ghana. If you want to buy or rent a home, make sure to consult with credible real estate developers and agencies who have offices, are registered and have been operating for a number of years.

Talking about renting, if you do not have the means to pay the one or two years' rent in advance, then consider these companies that let you rent and pay monthly in Ghana. They are making it quite easy for more people to afford decent places to stay.

