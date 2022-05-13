Coworking spaces are budget-friendly hubs or offices where people from different companies can share and use as workspaces

They are normally used as a short-term office for companies that are still looking for a more permanent place

They are ideal for individuals, startups or a small number of people and typically charge daily

Accra is home to several coworking spaces. Yen.com.gh has carefully put together a list of some of these workspaces where individuals or small groups can consider carrying out their work, projects or have meetings.

Workshed

Workshed is a workspace located on the Spintex road around the Baatsona filling station. They provide private office space, event space, meeting rooms and innovation consulting for small businesses and SMEs.

They pride themselves on being comfortable and affordable for startups and freelancers to nurture and grow their businesses.

BaseCamp Initiative

Basecamp Initiative is located in East Legon. They have a work lounge, an art gallery, and a space for business meetings and events. They do not only provide a place for people to work but also create an environment that fosters creativity.

Wired Innovations

Wired Innovations is located in East Legon. Unlike other coworking spaces, Wired Innovations is a member-only working space that offers either private or shared serviced offices to individuals, teams or working professionals.

At Wired Innovations, the environment is collaborative and there is the opportunity to network with others.

The Haus Cowork & Cafe

The Haus Cowork & Cafe is located at East Legon. It is also a membership-based coworking space that provides freelancers, entrepreneurs, and remote workers with an affordable and well-equipped workspace, a vibrant networking community, and resources to grow their businesses.

They have a conference room, flexible packages, food, drinks and high-speed internet.

