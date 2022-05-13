Ghana's real estate sector is taking shape and is booming with a lot of apartments, offices and businesses

People or companies who want to get office spaces in Ghana must do their due diligence before releasing money

Getting an office for your business lends credibility to your business and makes people more confident in doing business with you

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

There are certain hot spots in Ghana that are known as business districts with offices littered around every nook and cranny. As businesses grow and expand, many people will want to acquire their own office spaces. However, before getting a place for your venture, there are things to consider.

A man smiling in his new office space. Photo credit: Getty Images. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Government tax

Ghanaians pay two types of rent taxes - residential tax and non-residential tax. The residential tax is 8% whiles the non-residential tax is 15%. Office spaces fall under the non-residential tax bracket The owner of the building is responsible for paying this commercial tax.

Before renting an office space, demand to see whether the property owner has been paying their non-residential tax. This will save your business from a lot of trouble at the hands of the government.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Property Maintenance

It should be clear who is responsible for maintaining the building whether the property owner or the business. Usually, the landlord is responsible for maintaining the exterior of the building whiles the company takes responsibility for the interior.

Proximity to City Centre

It is important that your business is located in the city centre which is the business district of the city. This will make you attract more potential customers. Heavy traffic areas such as Spintex and Dzorwulu and East Legon are areas in Accra that are highly sought-after for business.

'This is Outrageous': Reactions as Food and Travel Blogger Shares Price of Vacation House in Aburi

In an earlier article, Yen.com.gh wrote about an enthusiastic food blogger who took to her Twitter handle to share her review of a vacation house in Aburi where she spent a long weekend with her friends.

The nightly price rate of the 3 bedroom house got many netizens talking and stirred up different reactions among social media users. Many thought the price was too ridiculous whiles some prayed to make more money to be able to afford such luxuries.

Source: YEN.com.gh