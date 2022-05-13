Ghana is one of the best countries in Africa to live and work. This is why it is the preferred tourist destination for many African-Americans

The country's economy supports many international businesses and expatriates who come to work and sometimes settle down in the country

There are a number of real estate companies and agencies that are credible and can help people acquire property without any hassle

For some people, owning a home is not an issue because they have the means to afford i. Their headache is usually where to live that will guarantee their peace of mind and prosperity. Yen.com.gh has put together four strong reasons why Ghana should be your number one preferred settlement.

Aerial view of an area in Accra. Photo credit: Getty Images. Source: Getty Images

Ghana has a Housing Deficit

Ghana has a housing deficit of about 1.8 million units. What this means for you is that there are people looking for property so you can always put your house on the market and get a quick buyer when you want to eventually leave the country.

For people who can afford to buy a number of houses, you can buy them and rent them out. This is a sure way to be raking in cash from residual income earned on a consistent basis.

Stable Political Climate

Ghana has enjoyed long-lasting peace and is known to be one of Africa's most stable democracies. This has attracted a lot of foreign investment into the country and made it home to thousands of expatriates. You are guaranteed peace of mind when you live in Ghana.

Ghana is not Prone to Disasters

Other than flooding, Ghana is not prone to disasters such as heavy earthquakes, hurricanes and typhoons. In fact, most people living in Ghana have never experienced a natural disaster in their lifetimes.

Always speak with real estate experts to advise you on flood-prone areas in Ghana before buying a house.

