The real estate sector in Ghana is a seller's market which is earning landlords and real estate companies a lot of money

This is a great investment opportunity for people who want to go into the housing sector by renting out their properties

Giving your house out for short-term rental is usually more beneficial than giving it out for long-term rentals

Long-term rentals are more popular in Ghana than short-term ones. People are beginning to realise the benefits of giving their homes for rent for short periods only. Yen.com.gh has outlined reasons below why you should consider it too.

Couple moving into their short stay apartment. Photo credit: Getty Images. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Short-Term Apartments are Costly

Short stays are usually more expensive than long-term ones. Many of the landlords who do short stays give their apartments out for rent for a few days or weeks but charge in dollars. Recently, a food blogger shared on Twitter that she and her friends paid GHc7,200 cedis per night for a 3 bedroom house in Aburi.

Make Money on a Consistent Basis

Short stays are a way to make quick money by receiving cash on a more regular basis as opposed to long stays where landlords make money every year or two years.

Many short stays are booked in advance all year round and usually get more tenants through reviews and recommendations from past visitors.

Unreasonable Tenants Do not Stay for Long

One major headache for landlords is having to deal with notorious tenants. If a landlord gave their house out for a long term rental then they are most likely stuck with the tenant for a year or two.

With short stays, landlords are mostly relieved after a few days or weeks when bad tenants check out.

