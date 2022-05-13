Real estate agents in Ghana are the middlemen between landlords and people looking for a place to rent

They are very knowledgeable about the real estate sector and are quick to spot available houses on the market for rent

Some real estate agents are more successful than others in closing deals because of certain principles that they apply

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Becoming a real estate agent in Ghana is easy but the job itself is no walk in the park. This is why a lot of them do not experience much success. To be a successful real estate agent, there are a few things to take note of.

A real estate agent convincing clients to take a house. Photo credit: Getty Images. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Be Visible on the Internet

The world has advanced technologically. Gone are the days when people used to roam the streets looking for a place to rent. Today, they go online and search for properties on many online real estate platforms.

Make sure that you have created a profile and listed all your properties on these online real estate platforms. Your properties will be visible to the thousands of people who visit such portals looking for a place to rent.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Be Known for Something Specific

It is important to carve out a niche for yourself in the rental space. It is easier for people to come to you when they know you for specific things such as having luxury properties or having houses in a particular neighbourhood.

This will make you stand out among the lots of real estate agents around and will keep you in the mouths and minds of property seekers for a long time. They can also easily recommend you when others are looking for similar properties in your domain.

Attend Real Estate Events

What better way to meet new clients than by attending real estate events. Programs such as housing fairs bring together property seekers, real estate developers and agents all under one roof. This is an opportunity to meet potential clients.

Network and Build Partnerships

Networking and building partnerships with other agents are very important to the success of one's real estate career. Some agents can refer clients to you when they know that you will be in a better position to help the clients.

Many agents help refer clients to one another and split commissions with them. This is a great way to make some money on the side even when your properties are not being rented out as fast as you would want them.

In an earlier article, Yen.com.gh wrote about three careers in the real estate industry you can explore in Ghana. The real estate sector is still growing with many job opportunities. No matter one's educational or professional qualification, there is a career for everyone in real estate.

Source: YEN.com.gh