The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) says it has no mandate to demand compensation for victims of the alleged food poisoning at Marwako's East Legon branch

Director of Legal, Joseph Bennie, says the Authority can decide on the sanctions to apply in such cases

According to him, the sanctions include a ban, fine, caution, or prosecution after investigations establish the cause of food poisoning

Food and Drugs Authority (FDA)'s Director of Legal says they cannot demand compensation for victims of the alleged food poisoning at Marwako's East Legon branch.

Joseph Bennie said the Authority has no mandate to pressure for amends in cash from the eatery to the affected persons.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Bennie, however, said the FDA can carry out sanctions in the form of ''a ban, fine, caution, or prosecution'' in such cases.

The Acting Director's comments come amid widespread reports of food poisoning at Marwako's East Legon branch on social media, leading to the closure of the restaurant.

He said the closure of the eatery was to prevent an escalation of reported cases of food poisoning.

Investigations are still ongoing

Speaking on the investigations, Joseph Bennie said the FDA is yet to establish the cause of the food poisoning.

''Investigations will conclude in not less than a week or more,'' he told YEN.comgh.

''The FDA shut down of our branches is quite unfortunate and it is really something that is going to create another problem for Mawako Fast Foods Limited. In as much as we all know that it is an isolated case…we thought that the FDA will focus on the East Legon branch,'' Lamptey told reporters on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

