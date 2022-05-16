The founder of an NGO that caters for helpless children in Ghana took to Twitter to share her plans of building a gated community for underprivileged children

The neighbourhood will accommodate, train, and nurture needy children in Ghana with the help of resource persons

She believes that this project can be completed in 10 years and shared pictures of how the completed project will look like

Law student and president of an NGO that helps underprivileged children in Ghana called "For the Future Ghana (FTF Ghana)", Kezia Asiedua Sanie, has shared pictures of what a gated community for under-privileged kids in Ghana will look like upon completion.

The project, which she calls FTF Village will be in Adukrom in the Eastern region of Ghana.

She asserts that it is a serene environment that fosters growth for children. She claimed that the site has already been secured and construction was underway.

According to her, the project will become a possibility through the benevolence of resource persons who will help to educate and train the needy children.

In a country where children are seen hawking on the streets or begging for alms amidst fast-moving vehicles, this initiative will do well to provide for the total well-being of such kids.

This caught the attention of many Twitter users who did well to share their thoughts and comments on the project. One Twitter influencer, Kalyjay, made a call for other celebrities to help turn this dream into a reality.

Below is the post from Kalyjay on Twitter calling for help from Nigeria's celebrated musician Davido.

It is the hope of Kezia that this project will prepare needy children for a positive, productive and responsible adult life. When asked what happens after children stay at the FTF Village, she said:

In order to ensure a sustainable future, the beneficiaries will be linked with institutions, firms and other organisations which may require their expertise in their selected scope of work....

...we will nurture our beneficiaries to be qualified and competitive in the working world so that they are sufficient and can start their own ventures as well. They will also be able to give back to the society and the organisation so that more underprivileged children can be helped.

