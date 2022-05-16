A lot of people were forced to work from home during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic which redefined how work is done

Many companies and organizations have still allowed their employees to stay at home and work without fully coming back to the office

This work style is new to many people who have still not figured out how to be effective when there are many distractions at home

It is very easy to lose focus when working from home. For many young people still living with parents, this can be exceptionally challenging because some parents may not understand the concept of being at home but being unavailable. This is what you can do to be focused.

Create a Special Place for Work

Whether it is a spare room or a corner of your room, shelve off and speck up an area where you will use for work. If possible, avoid using the bed but get a desk and chair purposely for work.

Plan Ahead

It is important to plan your work schedule and layout all work-related activities for the day or week. Note down and attend all-important virtual work meetings and take down notes on what you must attend to later.

Be in Constant Touch with Colleagues

It is important to be in constant touch with work colleagues via email and other work channels so that you are constantly in the loop of the latest updates from work.

Set Limits for Yourself

You must be very disciplined when working from home. It is very easy to get distracted by browsing social media, lying in bed to rest awhile, or engaging in needless conversation with family members.

Set daily targets to meet by certain times before you can take a break.

