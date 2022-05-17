Moving out of the house of your parents can be a really emotional experience for anyone because that is the place they have always called home

There comes a time when everyone has to make that decision to secure a home for themselves and become masters of their own place

Some are forced to move out by their family whiles others also move out against the wish of their parents

There comes a time in everyone's life when they have to start making serious decisions about their life. One such major decision is the timing to move out of your parents' home.

A young man moves out of his parents' house. Photo credit Getty Images. Source: Getty Images

When Approaching your 30s

In our local setting, parents begin to lift their hand of support off you when you are approaching 30 years of age. This is because most believe you should be financially independent by now and even start supporting your parents and younger siblings with frequent remittances.

Parental Restrictions

There are a lot of restrictions when living with parents. There are instances when they place a curfew on the time you should return home from a party or evening church service.

You do not want to be getting into an argument with your parents always about the time they expect you to be home.

When Parents Pass Snide Remarks

Ghanaians are known to be passive-aggressive. When parents are no longer comfortable with you still staying with them, they will begin to pass certain comments for you to know that it is time to move out of their home.

Also, when you see your parents making plans without including you, then know that your welcome stay in their house has expired.

Distance to Work

If your workplace is far from where you live, then you must consider getting your own apartment if you can afford it. Relocating to a place closer to work will save you both time and money.

For those who work from home because of distance to work or haven't resumed going to the office post-covid, YEN.com.gh wrote about how to work from home effectively. Many have the luxury of convenience and flexibility yet still get very little work done when they work from home.

There are tips to take note of that can virtually transform your room into a semblance of office space to get you more effective.

