Ghanaian business mogul, Chairman Wontumi has recently recounted how he moved from UK to work as a security man in a supermarket

In an interview with Delay, he revealed that his salary was GH₵80 but he recruited one person to work with and paid him GH₵60 of his salary and kept the GH₵20

Wontumi also shared that a good opportunity he got in the mining sector made him succcessful and now he owns 100 houses in Kumasi, 10 tractors, 20 excavators and about 70 trucks.

Well-known Ghanaian politician and business guru, Chairman Wontumi has recently been granted an interview on the Delay show where he opened up about his journey to becoming successful in life.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh had the elderly man sharing that due to life challenges, he had to leave London to work as a security man with a monthly salary of GH₵80 and through hardwork and an opportunity he got to venture into the mining industry, he has been able to build a good life for himself.

In the interview, Wontumi recounted that after working as a security man for sometime, he recruited one person to work with him and paid him GH₵60 out of his salary and kept the GH₵20. He did that until he was able to strategise and got about 24 people working for him as watchmen.

Wontumi revealed that today, he owns 100 houses in Kumasi alone, 10 tractors, 20 excavators and about 70 trucks.

The businessman shared more about his journey in the video linked below;

