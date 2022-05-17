Buying an uncompleted house in Ghana is one of the most pocket-friendly ways to be able to afford a home

Houses are costly in Ghana because most of them are being sold in dollars and above the pay grade of the average citizen

Many may look down on uncompleted houses but they have some benefits that accrue to buyers when they take the step of faith

The benefits of owning a house cannot be over-emphasized. Many wish to buy or build their own homes but very few consider uncompleted houses. In this article, YEN.com.gh outlines some of their advantages and why you should consider them.

A family viewing an uncompleted home.

Source: Getty Images

They are Cheaper to Buy

Some uncompleted houses for sale are actually panic sells. The property owner may be in dire need of money or travelling outside the country. This makes them sell their homes for less than the market value even though they may be uncompleted.

This is an excellent way to buy and renovate or add some finishing touches. In the end, you would have spent way less than if you wanted to buy it when it was completed.

Resell at a Higher Value

As stated earlier, finishing up on an uncompleted house that you bought is a great way to increase the value of the house. If you decide to sell it, you can almost double on the house if it is in a very good and highly sought-after location.

Remodelling to fit Your Needs

Unlike already fully built houses, you can remodel an uncompleted house to suit your preferences depending on the level where the house was built before purchase. It is also a great way to use your preferred materials and finishes to complete the house.

This level of flexibility does not exist in already finished houses. For those who may not have enough money to buy a finished house or build from scratch, uncompleted houses are the way to go.

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about how to put a price tag on your property. This information will come in handy when you finish renovating your uncompleted house. The appropriate price on a home is what makes it spend a very short period of time on the market.

