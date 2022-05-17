Looking for a place in Ghana can be a very hectic process if you do not know where to begin or who to consult for help

There are many unscrupulous people posing as agents who are looking to take advantage of unsuspecting people to scam them

Always have a checklist of things to look out for so that your house-hunting will be a bit bearable for you

It is almost impossible to get a place to rent in Ghana without the help of real estate agents. Many take advantage of Ghana's loose rental sector to pose as agents and scam unsuspecting victims of their hard-earned cash. In this article, YEN.com.gh highlights what to look out for when you go looking for a place.

Visit the Property Yourself

It is important for you to visit the property yourself after seeing the pictures online. Do not delegate another to view the place on your behalf. When you go, look out for defects such as faulty plumbing and electrical works.

Meet the Landlord

Insist on seeing the landlord when you go for property viewing. If the agent claims that the landlord has travelled, let the landlord call you on a video call so that you can see their face. Also, avoid paying cash to any landlord upon seeing the property for the first time.

Insist on coming for a second visit and opt to pay the rent money via a bank account.

Read Documents Carefully

When you decide to make payment, read the rental agreement or contract given you by the landlord very carefully before signing the document.

If you come to an agreement with the landlord on anything, insist that they put it in writing before you sign. This will save you from a lot of headaches in the future when they do not fulfill their end of the agreement.

