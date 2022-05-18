Furniture and decor are what make the interior of a house beautiful and also increase the value of homes

One major hurdle most people have to cross is furnishing their home after they buy, build or rent a house

Knowing where to get furniture or the right furniture to use can make all the difference in determining the beauty and value of your home

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Many people pay attention to where the type of house they want to live in and where to get it, but not so much when it comes to acquiring furniture. Yet, there are furniture companies in Ghana that sell household items that cater to the needs of all house types. Some of them are outlined below.

Shopping at a Furniture company. Photo credit: Orca Deco. Source: Orca Deco

Source: UGC

Kpogas Furniture

Kpogas furniture is one of the foremost furniture companies in Ghana. They have different branches across Accra, in places such as Spintex, Odorkor, Kumasi Bomso, and Trade Fair. They have all types of furniture for homes, offices, and hotels.

They were adjudged as one of the best furniture manufacturing companies in Africa. Some of the woods they use in their production are Mahogany, Walnut and Odum among many others.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Furniture City

Furniture City describes itself as "the biggest one-stop shop for a wide range of premium furniture and exceptional value." Their furniture meets the needs of their residential, institutional, and international clients.

Their products range from sofa sets, kids' furniture, garden/outdoor, dining sets, and home accessories.

Orca Deco

Orca Deco was founded in Senegal but has grown to become a household name in Ghana for shopping for furniture. They claim to "bring in affordable furniture in Africa, while also offering complimentary decoration and outdoor items at the most competitive prices, affordable to everyone."

They have furniture for buffet settings, dining sets, office furniture, carpets, kitchen accessories and lighting.

How to Deal with a Difficult Tenant as a Landlord in Ghana

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about how landlords can deal with difficult tenants.

Landlords usually get the stick whiles tenants are mostly sympathised with. Sometimes, however, the tenants are the troublesome ones and landlords are at their wits' end, not knowing how to handle the situation.

Source: YEN.com.gh