It can be a bit confusing for tourists or international students in Ghana when they want to go shopping in the country

The country has a booming economy with lots of imports and exports while almost everything can be found in the Ghanaian market

It is important to know where to go as every market or shopping area in Ghana is known for specific things

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

If you are new to Ghana, then you would have heard the names of famous markets such as Makola, Agbogbloshie, Kaneshie and Kejetia markets. As you stroll through commercial places, a lot of traders will be competing for your attention.

Makola Market. Photo credit: Wikipedia. Source: Wikipedia

Source: UGC

If care is not taken, you may end up buying things you do not need. YEN.com.gh has put together a checklist of factors to consider before stepping out on a shopping spree.

Have a Budget

It is best to have a budget before moving an inch. Make a note of all the things that you want to buy and have a budget of how much you want to spend. This will save you from unnecessary expenditure. When traders clamour for attention around you, you can keep your focus and move on without hesitating.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Check for Product Quality

Almost every product in Ghana comes in "grades". This means that there are more quality options for the same product. Some dubious traders may sell inferior goods to unsuspecting victims at the price of quality goods.

If you are not sure about the quality of the items you intend to buy, it is best you go with a friend who can be of help.

Know Where To Go

As stated earlier, there are places to go in search of special items. There are special places for electronics, clothes and foodstuff. Before you go out, check online or ask a friend to recommend to you the best place where you can get particular items you are looking for.

Woman Proposes an Eco-friendly Gated Community for Underprivileged Children in Ghana

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about a level 400 law student who is working on building an eco-friendly gated community for less-privileged children in Ghana.

According to her, this initiative will take children off the streets and equip them with education as well as relevant skills to become meaningful contributors to society in future.

Source: YEN.com.gh