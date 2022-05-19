Negotiating to pay cheaper for your rent in Ghana is normal and expected, just as people haggle over the price of goods in the market

The fact that you plead with the landlord for a lower rent price does not mean they will listen, especially when you do not know how to go about it

You must arm yourself with knowledge before going to meet the landlord so that he will not turn a deaf ear to your bargaining prowess

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Many have failed woefully where African mothers have succeeded- bargaining for ridiculously low prices of goods. It is the same with the rental sector. Knowing what to do and what to say makes all the difference whether you will walk away with a deal of a lifetime.

A couple negotiating with a landlord. Photo credit: Getty Images. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In this article, YEN.com.gh highlights some smart tips people should be aware of before they meet a landlord for the first time.

Be Polite

Always remember, it is not your bonafide right for the landlord to reduce the price of their houses for you. In fact, if you do not pay, others will rush in and pay for the place. It is important to start off by being polite.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Start on a gentle note, do not raise your voice or be aggressive. Try to reason with the property owner and give justifiable reasons why you want to pay the amount you are offering. Do not quote ridiculously low figures. Remember, the landlord is running a business, not an NGO.

Leverage on the Features of the Property

If the house lacks certain key amenities or features, you can leverage that to ask for a reduction in the rent price. This is usually useful when the price is high and similar properties with the same price tag come with more features.

Be Open and Flexible

Do not only be hinged on a reduction in the rent price. Some landlords may not reduce the amount but may be willing to offer you a reduction on other bills such as electricity or water bills. When that happens you should take it.

In the long run, you will still be paying lesser than you would have without the reduction.

Baby-Proof Your Home with Simple Home Solutions to Keep Children Safe

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about simple ways to keep your babies safe at home. A lot of expectant and newly-turned parents worry about how their infants can be safe from harm at home.

There are simple home solutions to baby-proof your home without stress.

Source: YEN.com.gh