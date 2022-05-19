Having a good landlord is non-negotiable but you cannot easily tell if the property owner you are dealing with is a reasonable person

After paying hard-earned cash to rent a property, many still have to deal with difficult landlords who make their stay quite unbearable

There are certain things to look out for which can give glaring signals that the person whose house you have rented will give you the peace of mind that you crave

Nobody wants to pay a 1 or 2 years' advance rent for a house only to have their landlords stress them out. YEN.com.gh has put together a list of things to look out for which can make you go on your knees to give thanks for landing a good house owner.

They Have a Good Reputation

Good landlords have a great reputation in the neighbourhood and among their previous tenants. If you are searching for an apartment online, it is always advisable to check the reviews of previous tenants. This will give you an indication of the type of house owner you will be dealing with.

They are Reliable

You can always rely on good landlords for anything. If you are new in the neighbourhood and haven't started making friends with your neighbours yet, chances are that you will always have to fall on the landlord to help you find your feet in the meantime.

Good landlords are always ready to help and offer assistance.

Open to Communicate

A good landlord will not always strive to have their way all the time. They will want to meet you halfway and reason with you. When you have an issue about your stay in the house, they will listen with rapt attention and do their best to make your stay more enjoyable.

They are Flexible

There is a saying that "life comes at you fast". Any reasonable property owner will give allowance for flexibility even when there are agreed-upon principles. For example, if you are late in paying some bills due to sickness or a family emergency, they will give you time to recoup and pay back.

