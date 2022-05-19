Many have wondered why real estate agents take registration and viewing fees when they will be paid a 10% commission after the deal is closed

A lot of Ghanaians have called for this transaction to be stopped while agents also claim they have a valid reason for taking them

It is important for both parties to understand each other and arrive at an agreement that will benefit both sides in the long run

Rent is already pretty expensive in Ghana. The 1 and 2-year rent advance charged by landlords also make it more unbearable for people to find decent places to stay. To top it all off, real estate agents charge registration and viewing fees before sending people to see places of accommodation.

This has sparked heated debate among some sections of Ghanaians who believe that this is a rip-off. Agents have tried to justify why they take such monies. Some of their reasons are outlined below.

Spending Time and Resources

Many real estate agents argue that a lot of people looking for accommodation are time wasters. When they send them for property viewing, they are too selective and reject all the options shown to them while demanding that agents get more options for them.

Agents spend the whole day and pay for fuel or transportation just to send people to see various houses in town. It will be a fruitless venture if they do not charge for their time and the money they spend in commuting.

Increased Level of Commitment

Some agents say that when they charge registration fees, it increases the level of commitment on the part of the property seeker. Nobody wants their money to go to waste.

When people looking for an apartment pay an amount to see a place, they will most likely be forced to make a decision on one of the different houses shown to them.

A form of Consultation Fee

Just like how doctors or lawyers charge people a consultation fee before attending to them, some real estate agents also believe that they have the right to charge people before attending to their housing needs.

People also seek the services of agents for various reasons such as real estate market analysis and trends. These are information that no agent will want to give away for free.

