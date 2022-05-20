Many people are confused when it comes to choosing between a nice home or a very good location especially when they can't have both

Everyone has their own preferences and deciding between either one will have a lasting impact on their home experience

It is important for people to know what they are looking for before making a choice because they will be stuck with it for a long time

It is not uncommon to come across good houses in bad locations or bad houses in good locations. Many people who do not have a lot of cash to buy or rent good houses in good neighbourhoods are usually torn between settling for either one.

There are a number of factors to consider before committing resources to pay for a house since you will have to live with that decision for a long time.

Don't Try to Fit in

When you check out a neighbourhood and you realize that it is not for you, do not try to fit in. In that instance, you will look like a fish out of the water.

If you do not like a lot of noise, then there is no point in living in neighbourhoods by the seaside where there is the constant roaring of waves, activities at the beach and constant shouting from neighbours who want their voices to be heard above the waves of the sea.

Easy Commute to Work

One thing to consider is how easily you can get to and from work. There are places where people cannot return home from work when it rains because of how bad the road network is.

If you have to spend a large chunk of your salary on transport fares every month, then you need to reconsider your choice of neighbourhood.

Proximity to Amenities

Check out how close you will be to social amenities and facilities such as electric or water pay points, shopping malls, hospitals, schools, gas stations and restaurants among others.

It will not be a good idea to live in areas that are secluded or far away from essential services.

