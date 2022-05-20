Getting a lot of followers for your real estate website is a pain-staking process that takes a lot of time to achieve

When you are able to get people hooked on your site, it gets easier from there and you will have loyal customers and followers

Loyal followers tell others about your website and you will experience exponential growth after putting in the hard work at the start

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The beginning is always the most difficult step of any venture. If you are thinking about starting a real estate blog or website, then you are in luck. YEN.com.gh expounds on some critical factors to take note of to ensure success in your real estate blogging journey.

A woman smiles as the number of followers for her business increases. Photo credit: Getty Images. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Develop Blog Content

Do not create a website or blog without first determining the kind of content you will be publishing. It is important to identify a need and develop content that meets those needs.

Carve out a niche for yourself. Be known for writing or talking about specific things. This way, people will always come to you or refer you to others who may be looking for what you are offering.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Publish New Content Regularly

People get used to routine easily. It is important that your readers or followers know the times that you publish new content. This way, they can always be on the lookout to check your website. When you post irregularly, you will lose out on your customers or followers.

Build Up an Email List

Some people may have chanced upon your content by accident. Allow a section on the site where people can sign up with their emails to receive regular content and updates from you. This way, even when they forget to check your site, your content will be delivered to them in their emails.

Be Active on Social Media

Social media is where all the fun is happening nowadays. Be active on social media and interact with your followers. Answer their questions, address their concerns and give frequent updates on what they should expect next from you.

Why Some Real Estate Agents Charge Registration and Viewing Fees

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about why agents charge registration and viewing fees. For a long time, there has been heated debate between property seekers and agents over the payment of viewing fees, especially when agents will be paid when the deal is closed.

Real estate agents on the other hand believe that they have every right to take those monies because of the amount of work they have to do even before the deal is closed.

Source: YEN.com.gh