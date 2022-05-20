It is one thing to attract and receive calls from people interested in your real estate business and another thing to follow up on them

Many agents lose out on potential clients because they do not know how to follow up on calls from customers

As they say, "the customer is always right". Treat your clients right and you will see an exponential growth in your business

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Effectively following up on customers after they have made an initial call is a skill every business owner must learn. In this article, YEN.com.gh spells out three things real estate agents must take seriously to ensure that they get their customers sticking around for a long time.

A woman smiles as she receives a follow-up call from a real estate agent. Photo credit: Getty Images. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Attend to Enquiries Immediately

It is important to quickly answer calls or attend to messages so that you do not keep customers waiting for long. Also, remember that you are not the only one in the business. If you appear to be unresponsive, clients will quickly move on to the next real estate agent.

Show That You Care

One way to not lose out on your clients is to show them that you genuinely want to help them and that you care about them. Take down all their necessary information, ask questions and spend a little time with them.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

This will set you apart from other real estate agents who only care about taking money from property seekers.

Check Up On Them Regularly

Regular check ups are a must if you want to close any deals. This will make the clients know that you still remember them and care about them. Even when they do not do business with you, they can easily refer you to their friends and family who may be needing your services.

How to Determine the Value of Your Property Before Putting it on Sale

The hope of every property owner is to make quick sales on the properties that they put on the market. This cannot be achieved when the houses are overpriced. YEN.com.gh wrote about how property owners can determine the value of their homes.

Doing it right will get people throwing cash at them for their houses.

Source: YEN.com.gh