Nothing beats the excitement of closing your first deal as a real estate agent, just like how babies are excited when they take their first steps

Things do not happen by chance. There are deliberate steps to follow before desired results are achieved in any endeavour

Knowing what to do and applying oneself to the process will definitely result in success in the shortest time possible

If you are new in the real estate sector or any business, then you know that you are in for some serious competition. Many clients are already regular customers for some agents and others are not willing to consider people who are new in the industry.

However, it is not all gloomy for new entrants. In fact, this is a fresh canvas to paint and carve an excellent reputation for yourself. Some agents have already soiled their reputation which has affected their business.

In this article, YEN.com.gh shows how new real estate agents can land the first of many customers.

Get a Website

The first step is to get a website for your real estate business. Technology has made it possible for people to do business with companies from any part of the country. List all your properties on the website with relevant information. This will get a lot of people to give you calls.

Invest in Quality Photos of Your Properties

People are drawn and enticed by what they see. Invest in equipment like high-end phones and cameras that can take quality pictures. Do not forget to take pictures of different angles of the house, the interior and exterior, and all other places that may interest clients.

Join a Professional Association

Referrals are a great way to get started with your first client. Even when one does not have solid experience, customers may be willing to take a chance on them if they were referred by trusted sources.

Professional associations and real estate events allow new agents to network with more experienced ones who can refer clients and also get them started and settled in their new profession.

