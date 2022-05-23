Two Ghanaian young men have organised their birthday party at a cemetery to celebrate attaining new ages

In a video online, the pair can be seen with friends and loved ones at the burial ground, with drinks and a cake on a table to have fun

Several people were quick to comment on the rare incident of people celebrating their milestones at a cemetery

Two Ghanaian young men have held their birthday party at a cemetery to celebrate attaining new ages, and their friends and loved ones were present.

In a video on Instagram seen by YEN.com.gh, the two are seen garmented in all-white apparel to celebrate being alive to witness another year.

Many of their friends who attended the occasion at the internment ground also wore coordinating ensembles to share in the joy of the pair.

Photos of Young men celebrating birthdays with party at cemetery. Source: Nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

The moment the two birthday celebrants were spotlighted sharing a brief moment together was also captured.

Their footage was shared online by the blogger Nkonkonsa, which has gained tons of reactions on social media.

Watch the clip below:

YEN.com.gh gathered some of the reactions below:

Collinzz said:

''They needed to do the party in the evening around 10:30 pm to 11:45 pm and see whether they can come back home.''

Raecheal commented:

''Bibini kraaaa b3y3 den wo asaase so. Eiiii yaa Asantewaa your children are continuing your wonders.''

Ruthsarfokantanka1 commented:

''Let's monitor the guests for six months.''

Tatianna_yaa said:

''They should have done it in the evening.''

Osaah commented:

''Until I understand the concept behind this, I won’t condemn this.''

Itz_los_nana_abena commented:

''Obviously a Ritual.''

Ad10_ace commented:

''Image when they person a ghost start dey whip dem all.''

Source: YEN.com.gh