Accra has been blessed with many tall buildings in recent times that beautify the city, especially when viewed from above

The modern architecture of high-rise buildings in the capital city has redefined how office complexes are built in the country

Countries like Tanzania and Kenya are pioneers in putting up high-rise buildings and Ghana is following well in their footsteps

Accra boasts of some of the highest buildings in Ghana which are a spectacle to behold. These imposing structures have graced the cover of many real estate magazines. YEN.com.gh has put together a list of the top 5 tallest buildings in Ghana.

Alto (Villagio Vistas)

The Alto was built by Trasacco Estates Development Company. The structure is arguably Ghana's tallest building at about 93 metres. It has 27 floors and is one of the most luxurious residential apartments in the country.

World Trade Center

The World Trade Center located in prime Accra has a height of about 60 metres and has 14 floors. The building is a hub for trade, business associations and a place to explore local business opportunities by introducing business contacts and government officials.

Exim Bank

The Exim Bank in Accra is about 57 metres high. The bank was purposely built to support the Government of Ghana’s quest for a feasible and sustainable export-led economy. The bank has since created more than 200,000 jobs and over 100 factories.

Heritage Tower

The Heritage Tower building stands at an imposing height of 57 metres. It is a 16 storey building for commercial purposes located in the heart of Ridge. The building has a glass pattern and is home to some financial institutions such as the headquarters of UBA Bank.

The Octagon

The Octagon is a 12-storey building that accommodates offices, hotel apartments and co-working spaces. It has been hailed as the first building in Ghana with a helipad.

The Octagon is surrounded by the headquarters of major banks and Ghana's main courthouses.

