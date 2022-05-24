Many foreigners have expressed their interest in relocating to Ghana but do not know how to go about the homebuying process

There are a lot of scams and fraudulent schemes to be aware of before making any payment towards securing a property in Ghana

Knowing the right process and people to contact is usually the saving grace that delivers foreigners from trouble

Many foreigners and Ghanaians who have spent a lot of time working outside the country dream of returning home one day to finally settle down. In that instance, the foremost thing on their minds is how to buy a land or house before they come down.

In this article, YEN.com.gh throws light on some factors to consider before sending money over to buy a house or land you have not seen.

Deal with Credible Real Estate Companies

Every day, we hear sad stories of people who sent money over from abroad to their relatives in Ghana to buy a house or land for them. Some relatives even went as far as sending those abroad pictures of non-existent houses.

They return to Ghana only to hear stories and realize that all the money they sent has gone down the drain.

It is important to contact credible and established real estate companies and deal directly with them. You will be sent documents and agreements to sign. This way, you can send them to court if they breach the agreement.

Research about Location

If you are not familiar with the neighbourhoods in Ghana, it is important to conduct research to find out which locations are good for you that suit your lifestyle and status. Many people buy nice houses in very bad neighbourhoods and live to regret the decision.

If possible, talk with a real estate agent or consultant to find out which areas will be best for you depending on your budget and peculiar needs.

Know the Laws of the Land

It is important to know the laws of Ghana regarding property ownership as a foreigner. The laws in the country prevent foreigners from owning land for more than 50 years. Even when a foreigner buys a house, they will still have to pay for the land when the lease is due.

