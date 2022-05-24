Renting either a furnished or an unfurnished apartment comes with its pros and cons, depending on what one is looking for

Furnished apartments are usually popular for short stays whiles unfurnished properties are popular for long term stays

For landlords, determining whether to furnish your apartment or not will depend on evaluating its pros and cons against the needs of the tenants

Many people desire either furnished or unfurnished apartments for various reasons. If one is torn between what choice to make, then they can consider these outlined by YEN.com.gh below.

Duration of stay

As stated earlier, furnished apartments are more common for short term stays while unfurnished ones are popular for long term stays. If one intends to stay at a place for less than a year, then it is advisable to go for furnished properties.

If one is in the country for school, business or as a tourist, then it will not be advisable to fully furnish an apartment for the short period that they will be in the country.

Budget

Budget is one major factor that influences the decision of people whether to go in for furnished apartments or not. Furnished homes are more expensive than unfurnished ones because of the amenities they provide such as laundry services, air conditioning, furniture and electrical appliances among others.

Apart from paying for the place, tenants may also be required to pay cleaning or maintenance fees all through the duration of their stay in furnished apartments.

Already Has Furniture

For tenants who already have furniture, it will be needless to go in for a fully furnished apartment. Also, this will help one save on the cost of apartments since they will be paying less for an unfurnished home.

For landlords, renting out an unfurnished home will come in handy when they want to sell off the house in the future since they would not have to worry about where to keep the furniture and all the other amenities in a fully furnished house.

