Housing fairs are a great way for people to buy property since there will be discounts , and many real estate companies will converge under one roof

, That notwithstanding, many people do not know what to look out for when they go to housing fairs so they are not able to get the most out of it

The many activities that take place at real estate events can be overwhelming so it is important to have a plan and know what to expect before going

Housing fairs such as the meqasa home and property fair bring together some of the biggest real estate developers, agencies and ancillary service providers in the country under one roof to sell houses and provide real estate services at discount prices to property seekers.

A housing fair event in Ghana. Photo credit: Lily Gbedemah. Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

It is important to know what to look out for at these events so that people do not get overwhelmed by the many activities that take place there. YEN.com.gh has put together what people can expect and also do when they go for such programs.

Create a Budget

As said earlier, many real estate companies will be offering discounts but this can still be a bit pricey for people.

It is important to have a budget of how much one is willing to spend on a property before going to housing fairs because if care is not taken, one may spend much more than they had planned to.

Network and Make New Friends

The value of networking with others cannot be overemphasized. Real estate programs bring like-minded people together. It is a great way to meet with industry experts, consultants, property lawyers and so on who may be of great help to you in one way or the other.

Prepare a List of Questions to Ask

If you are going to spend money at a housing fair, then expect that real estate companies will be clamouring for your attention and will do their best to get you to buy one of their properties. One way to make the right decision is to ask a lot of questions.

Asking questions will make people filter what companies will give them the best value.

