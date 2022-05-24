When it comes to buying a house, no question is too silly or unimportant to ask. This can save one from a huge mess

Many are at a loss when it comes to the first steps to be taken in buying a house in Ghana even when they have the cash

People rush in to buy houses without any due diligence and end up regretting a decision which should have marked a milestone in their lives

Buying property in Ghana is everyone's dream. Yet, when the time finally comes to make a purchase, many are anxious about making the right decision. For first-time home buyers, there are some questions that must definitely be asked. Some of them are disclosed below.

Why is the House for Sale?

If one is not buying from real estate companies, then they must find out why the property owner is selling off the house. It will be surprising to know that some sell houses for various reasons such as land litigation issues, family inheritance squabble or when the landlord is in need of quick cash to sort out a pressing need.

No matter what the reason may be, it is important to find out why the house is for sale and do a little background check to save oneself from trouble that may rear its head in future.

How Long Has the House Being On the Market?

Find out for how long the owner has been the selling the house without a buyer. If there have been multiple people coming to make enquiries but never buying, then one should be curious to know why that is the case.

If possible seek the services of a real estate consultant before buying houses that have been on the market for long.

Are Flexible Payment options a Possibility?

Some property owners may be open to receiving flexible payment for the house. Discuss with them about paying in installments directly to the owner or by using a mortgage. This will help reduce the financial strain on the buyer.

If one is not in a position to buy a house right now but wants to rent, then they can consider either furnished or unfurnished apartments. In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about the pros and cons of considering either a furnished or unfurnished house.

One major reason that distinguishes which one people opt for is their budget since furnished properties are usually more expensive than unfurnished ones.

