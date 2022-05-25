Jonathan Kennedy Sowah is a self-taught scientist and founder of InovTech STEM Center, a company helping to transform Ghana's approach to STEM

The 23-year-old quit school at 13 to learn about robotics and is now using his knowledge to teach students and teachers about STEM through robotics education

His company works closely with the Ghana Educational Service to buy robotics kits and work with schools

Jonathan Kennedy Sowah, a self-taught scientist and founder of InovTech STEM Center, is on a mission to help transform Ghana's approach to STEM.

The term STEM includes a group of academic disciplines; science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Sowah travels to schools across Ghana to teach students and teachers the ins and outs of STEM through robotics education.

The 23-year-old told CNN that "computing [and coding] should be like a basic language every child should learn''.

Dropping out of school

When Sowah was 13, he dropped out of school to get a job at a local internet café. He spent his spare time surfing the web to watch robotics tutorials, research, and learn new things.

The native of Teshie in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana later returned to the Labone Senior High School with the dream of becoming a neurosurgeon.

Starting his company

He started a creative technology club called CREATECH and subsequently turned it into InovTech STEM Center with inspiration from his geography teacher.

Through his company, the self-taught computer scientist offers lessons in web design, app development, and 3D modeling and printing, among other skills.

Sowah's company now works closely with the Ghana Educational Service to buy robotics kits and work with schools.

