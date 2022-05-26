Netizens expressed emotions of surprise and excitement as a Twitter user shared a video of a two-bedroom house in Tamale going for less than 50,000 cedis

The house is part of a project by a contractor who built 100 units of the same house in Tamale and is currently working on a similar project in Sunyani

Many social media users have commended the contractor and wished that this was the standard for affordable housing in Ghana

Many netizens cannot believe their eyes as a Twitter user, Sower (@jamessowah), shared a video of a two-bedroom house that was built by the Tamale Cooperative Credit Union. The house features a hall, kitchen, washroom, bathroom and two bedrooms.

The 2 bedroom house in Tamale that costs less than 50k cedis. Photo credit: Sowah. Source: Twitter

The house is part of a 100 unit project that is to provide affordable housing for bankers, traders, teachers, nurses and other professionals who will be interested in acquiring one.

Watch the video of the two-bedroom house below.

If this beautiful house in Tamale is replicated all over the country, it will be a dream come true for many people who want to become homeowners but cannot afford the very expensive properties on the market which are usually sold in dollars.

Below are some comments from netizens who reacted to the video.

Nii Lante said:

So why can't this be the standard for affordable homes in the north with little or no changes depending on the persons taste and style? Because these mud houses I see are just uncomfortable

Kaptin added that:

50K for Accra you just go take rent

Kojo Wills opined:

A co-operative union can build this and government building on its own lands will be charging Ghs250,000 for similar. This Ghana, unless we help ourselves!

Kweku success asked:

Any contacts please, I'm an immigration officer working close to Sunyani and will like to get in touch.

Many have commended the credit union for doing such a good job and wish that the government and other agencies will do similar projects to benefit the masses.

In a similar article, YEN.com.gh wrote about a young Ghanaian man who is building houses out of plastic waste.

As of 2017, he stated that a 2 bedroom house with a hall, kitchen, toilet, bath and porch would cost an unbelievable amount of about 3,000 cedis with the use of plastic waste materials.

